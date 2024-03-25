Did the rain in Dallas-Fort Worth Sunday fill up local lakes? This map shows by how much

A line of storms that rolled through Dallas-Fort Worth over the weekend dumped 1.03 inches of rain overnight Sunday, National Weather Service data shows.

Rain fell continuously for hours overnight Sunday until drier air moved into the area early Monday, according to the NWS.

“Expect a line of storms to move from west to east overnight, moving across the I-35 corridor after midnight and moving into East Texas near sunrise,” Fort Worth lead meteorologist David Bonnette wrote on the NWS website Sunday morning. “There is a window for strong to severe storms this evening as storms push into western North and Central Texas.”

These new storms come in the heels of the weather events North Texas saw the past couple of days. Just last week, parts of the region was pummeled by baseball-size hail and even a tornado.

By midday Sunday, a high atmospheric disturbance in southeast Colorado nudged a new cold front into our region packing stronger-than-normal southerly winds. This formed a dry line — the boundary between moist and dry air masses — and as it moved eastward spawned the storms. Severe thunderstorms packing possible tornadoes often develop along a dry line or in the moist air just to the east of it, especially as it begins to move.

So, how has that rainfall impacted the water levels in North Texas lakes? Here’s an interactive map that shows you how much water reservoirs near you got.

Texas Current Water Availability and Conditions

This map shows the current Texas water conditions by watershed and currently available data for streams and reservoirs. Use the buttons below to switch the map's focus to drought conditions and above and below average stream and reservoir levels. Tap on watersheds, streams and reservoirs for more information on levels and flow rates. Water conditions are color coded with blues indicating above-normal conditions, green being normal and yellow and red indicating below-normal conditions. The streamflow and reservoir information is in real-time, and watershed information is updated daily.

Open

SOURCES: Environmental Protection Agency, USGS National Water Information System, ESRI and US Drought Monitor.