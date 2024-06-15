Did Phoenix encourage police officers to shoot at people? The Department of Justice says yes

The U.S. Department of Justice’s findings about the Phoenix Police Department poses a question: Were officers firing their guns at people because they thought they had to?

The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com have done extensive investigations into how those who are sworn to protect the public use weapons to uphold that duty. Long before this week’s report, The Republic identified the fact that Phoenix police were inclined to pull a trigger more than officers in other cities.

The Department of Justice found that Phoenix police “has one of the highest rates of fatal shootings in the country per year,” with people killed in about half of the 25 shootings in 2023, according to the report.

Dravon Ames, who was in a high-profile incident where he and his pregnant then-fiancée were held at gunpoint by a Phoenix police officer after their 4-year-old took a doll from a Family Dollar in 2019, said he hopes the DOJ’s report prompts change in the city and its police bureau.

“The DOJ stepping in and ... having evidence of all the stuff we've been screaming, crying for, protesting for — it has some matter to it,” Ames said during a Friday news conference. “We haven't just been out here doing it for no reason.”

In 2018, The Republic reported that Phoenix police officers fired guns at more people than law-enforcement officers did in any other city in the United States that year. They shot at people 44 times.

That same year, New York police officers fired 23 times.

Philadelphia police fired 12 times. Dallas police fired four times.

Five years ago, when The Republic published that investigation, criminal justice experts said there was no clear reason why Phoenix was such an outlier.

The Department of Justice has an answer:

"We found a significant number of the shootings did not meet constitutional standards. PhxPD relies on dangerous tactics that lead to force that is unnecessary and unreasonable. PhxPD has taught officers a misguided notion of de-escalation," the report reads. It goes on to say that, 'this distorted view of de-escalation is “ingrained in the vernacular of the department.'"

In previous reporting, The Republic found that while major U.S. police departments saw a decline in police shootings, the number of shootings in Phoenix more than doubled from 2017 to 2018.

On average, Phoenix police were involved in a shooting every eight days in 2018. By the end of the year, Phoenix police killed 22 people.

The Republic found Phoenix police shot at 212 people between 2011 and 2018, killing about half. Officers fired at people an average of 25 times each year.

Houston, with its 2.3 million residents, had fewer than half the shootings Phoenix, with its 1.6 million residents, did in 2018, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston had 18, compared with Phoenix's 44.

“It is mind-boggling, and if you look at the comparison cities, it's not just in 2018 that it's out of whack," said Kathy Brody, the legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona said at the time. She’s now in private practice.

In a 2019 article, Viri Hernandez, who founded Poder in Action — an Arizona-based nonprofit focused on violence by police against people of color — said Phoenix had gone years without addressing the number of police shootings. She said the department didn’t dig into its own data to find out why.

"They're not actively trying to see this for themselves,” she said at the time. “They're not actively trying to see their own trends, see what's happening, compare themselves to other departments.”

