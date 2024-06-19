What did Phil Murphy say about the George Norcross indictment?

Less than 48 hours after Attorney General Matt Platkin sent shockwaves across the state’s political circles with the indictment of South Jersey powerbroker George Norcross, the governor had little to say on the matter.

Gov. Phil Murphy told the media Wednesday that the racketeering charges Norcross faces are “very serious” but that he will “likely have nothing else to say about this given it’s an active law enforcement matter.”

“As I said about Senator Menendez, as disturbing as the allegations might be, this is America. Folks are innocent until proven guilty, and that's the way it should be,” Murphy said.

The governor started his tenure in Trenton at odds with Norcross, but has been building bridges in recent years. He has headlined fundraisers held by Norcross’s PAC in recent years.

Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during the Bergen County Board of County Commissioners Reorganization Meeting.

When asked about attending or hosting fundraisers, the governor did not comment directly but did acknowledge that he has “raised money for Democrats up and down the state and all across this country” and said he will continue to do so.

Murphy did say that Platkin has his “complete confidence.”

Stile: George Norcross indictment is the latest sign: NJ's political old guard is dying

The charges in the 13-count indictment unsealed Monday stem from tax breaks for a dozen companies that had ties to Norcross.

It alleges for more than a decade, Norcross and his associates obtained both property and property rights on the waterfront in Camden, collected millions of dollars in government-issued tax credits and controlled and influenced government officials to further their own interests for property and property rights through coercion, extortion and other criminal acts.

In a truly Jersey moment, Norcross himself attended the press conference announcing the charges and sat in the front row, staring down Platkin before holding court himself afterward on the front steps.

Related: What's a power broker? Why is George Norcross referred to as one in New Jersey?

Norcross is charged alongside his brother, Philip Norcross, as well as William Tambussi, Dana Redd, Sidney Brown and John O’Donnell, Platkin's office announced. Norcross' brother, Rep. Donald Norcross, a Democrat who represents New Jersey's 1st Congressional District, was not implicated or charged.

The defendants also face charges of financial facilitation, misconduct by a corporate official, and official misconduct and conspiring to commit theft by extortion, criminal coercion, financial facilitation, misconduct by a corporate official and official misconduct.

An arraignment for the defendants is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 9, before Superior Court Judge Peter E. Warshaw Jr. in Mercer County.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy calls George Norcross charges 'disturbing'