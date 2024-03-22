Did a Pasco deputy follow best practices before a fatal shooting?

The body camera footage of the fatal police shooting by Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Howell shows him telling a man to step out of a car at a gas station.

The driver, Paul Smith, asks why and moves his keys toward the ignition. Howell grabs Smith’s arm. In a jumble of noise and unclear visual footage, Howell winds up inside the vehicle as Smith starts driving. In the minute-and-a-half clip, Howell uses his Taser on Smith multiple times while yelling orders at him to stop and warning that he would shoot if Smith doesn’t.

The video ends with Smith, 40, slumped over into the passenger seat after Howell shoots him.

Three policing experts who reviewed footage of the fatal shooting at the request of the Tampa Bay Times said Howell was faced with difficult split-second decisions in dealing with a suspect behind the wheel of the car. But the experts, who previously worked in law enforcement, also said the short clip shows that best policing practices were not followed.

”Any agency that finds itself in this situation should reflect on its procedures and ask what can be done better next time,” said retired police officer Tom Gleason, who served in several leadership roles at Florida law enforcement agencies.

Hours after the Saturday shooting near Hudson, Pasco Chief Deputy Jeff Harrington defended Howell’s actions, saying during a news conference that Smith was a suspect in a battery case and that Howell had no other choice as he fought for his own life.

“This is something that did not have to occur,” Harrington said. “The deputy tried to de-escalate it.”

Gleason, who trains law enforcement agencies around the country on topics including de-escalation techniques and vehicular pursuit policies, said Howell should have told Smith why he was being stopped and should have avoided being in a position where he could be struck by or end up inside a moving vehicle.

Gleason’s son was a military police officer who was killed in the line of duty, and it’s one of the reasons he educates officers to help keep them safe. Gleason said he believes Howell did the best he could with the training he received from the agency. But he said the deputy could have used other techniques, including calling for backup or finding Smith after he left the scene. He recommended the Pasco sheriff’s office put together an “after-action report” to review what happened and develop policies to help prevent a similar incident.

Still, Gleason and other experts said that officers in the field are often faced with difficult decisions that can only be properly assessed in hindsight. They also said it’s not easy to fully judge the deputy’s actions until all information is released.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, which provided the video clip Sunday, declined to provide full body camera video of the incident, citing an investigation into the shooting by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Both the sheriff’s office and the state agency declined to answer further questions about the shooting — including how deputies are trained to approach vehicles — citing the ongoing investigation.

Paul Duffy, a consultant who spent 27 years as a U.S. marshal, said officers should try to avoid ending up in a suspect’s car, but added that it was a “tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving” situation.

“There are multiple factors into why the officer fired the shot,” Duffy said. “He tried verbal techniques that didn’t work. He tried hands-on techniques that didn’t work. He tried a Taser; that didn’t work.”

When asked if Howell should have told Smith why he was being detained before grabbing him, Duffy said that the situation was moving too quickly because Smith was trying to get away.

No deputy wants to find themselves in the dangerous position Howell found himself in, said Marshall Jones, a former officer who is now a professor at Florida Tech University.

“If this deputy had a crystal ball to see the future, he might go back in time,” Jones said.

There are safer ways of stopping suspects in vehicles, Jones said, one of which involves using multiple vehicles to block the suspect from leaving. Sometimes, officers follow suspects and force them off the road if necessary, but a vehicle pursuit could pose a threat to the public.

Jones said it’s difficult to “armchair quarterback” the situation. He added that fatal shootings, even if deemed justified, can have long-term effects on officers.

“Even if he is cleared in the investigation, this is something he’s probably going to think about forever,” Jones said.

