How did New Orleans’ Audubon Aquarium rank in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Poll?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans’ Audubon Aquarium ranked among the top three aquariums in the country in a USA Today readers’ choice poll.

According to a news release, the Audobon Aquarium was ranked the No. 2 best aquarium in the United States in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Poll.

Audubon Nature Institute officials said this is the ninth year the aquarium has received a nomination for the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award competition.

The release states nominations are made by travel experts and editors following a research process and an analysis of exhibits, conservation efforts and visitor interactions.

Audubon leaders said the aquarium underwent a $41 million renovation in 2023, which included adding the Audubon Insectarium, a Life in the Gulf area and a new Amazon Encounters area.

“This is a fantastic honor and one our team strives to achieve on a daily basis with their hard work and dedication,” said Senior Vice President and Director of Audubon’s downtown facilities Rich Toth. “At every turn, our team looks to showcase the animals in our care to provide unforgettable experiences and educate our guests about world’s oceans.”

In March, it was announced that the Audubon Zoo was ranked seventh by USA Today 10Best on its list of the best zoos in the country.

