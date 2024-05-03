Did Mom’s ‘Confusion’ When Confronted About 4 Dead Babies in Freezer Spare Her from Getting Charged?

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Alexis Aldamir, 69, "appeared confused" when questioned about the babies found dead in her South Boston apartment

Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images Boston police investigating the scene in November 2022.

Prosecutors decided not to criminally charge a Massachusetts mother whose four babies were found dead in a freezer inside her South Boston apartment in November 2022 for a variety of reasons — and her “confusion” when questioned about the discovery was a significant factor.

In late 2022, investigators visited the healthcare facility where Alexis Aldamir, 69, now lives and questioned her about the babies, who Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden says were found “frozen solid” in shoe boxes wrapped in tin foil, according to a press release from the D.A. shared on Tuesday, April 30.

“Throughout the interview Aldamir appeared confused and demonstrated a lack of understanding about where she was and who she was speaking to,” the release states. “As a result, she was unable to provide investigators with any significant information.”

“To further assess Aldamir’s cognitive ability, investigators reviewed publicly available probate court records and spoke with a lawyer for Aldamir,” it continues. “The information obtained suggests strongly that Aldamir would be unlikely to stand trial.”

Aldamir's likely inability to stand trial was one reason prosecutors did not pursue criminal charges, according to the D.A.'s release.

According to a Suffolk probate and family court document reviewed by PEOPLE, Aldamir was appointed a temporary guardian as an incapacitated person in September 2022. The verified motion states that she was appointed a guardian following an incident in August 2022 when police were called to her home after she left the gas stove on and appeared to be confused.

“She has a likely neurodegenerative process of Alzheimer's Dementia,” the motion states. “Ms. Aldamir is disoriented, inattentive and agitated and is unable to respond appropriately to questioning.”

“She lacks capacity for medical decision-making,” it adds. “She is unable to care for herself and cannot safely return to her prior living situation in the community.”

According to the motion, she was required to be discharged from the hospital where she was receiving medical treatment following the incident and into a skilled nursing care facility for long term care. She was additionally required to have a conservator along with a legal guardian, the motion states.

PEOPLE reached out to an attorney listed for Aldamir in court records but did not immediately hear back on Friday, May 3.

Aside from Aldamir’s cognitive state, Hayden says investigators could not prove a crime had been committed since the likely father of the two male and two female babies died in 2011, and a medical examiner couldn’t determine the cause of death for the babies, or even if they had been born alive, per the release.

Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

“The autopsy found no signs of internal or external trauma and no evidence of obvious injuries,” the release states. “There were no signs of food, or milk, or formula inside the babies’ stomachs.”

The medical examiner also reported that there was no scientific method to determine how long the babies — who were described as full term — had been frozen, according to the release.

The discovery was made by Aldamir’s brother on Nov. 17, 2022, when he and his wife were cleaning out the South Boston apartment where his sister once lived, the release states. Officers responded to the scene after Aldamir's brother called 911.

All four babies had their umbilical cords attached and the two females also had their placentas attached, according to the release.

“This investigation, which is one of the most complex, unusual and perplexing that this office has ever encountered, is now complete,” Hayden said in the release. "While we have some answers, there are many elements of this case that will likely never be answered."

“We will never know exactly where or when the four babies found in Alexis Aldamir’s apartment were born,” he added. “We will never know if the four babies were born alive, and we will never know exactly what happened to them. We will never know how Alexis Aldamir concealed her pregnancies, or why she chose to do so.”



