Did you miss the planetary parade? That's OK — a better celestial show is coming this month

If you did not see Monday's parade of planets, don't feel bad, it wasn't that good anyway. But don't lose heart just yet — experts say you should save your excitement for a more showy event later this month.

The awaited planetary parade on Monday, June 3, disappointed some by being poorly visible in the night sky. The event was especially disenchanting following a couple of action-packed months with April's solar eclipse and the northern lights making a rare nationwide appearance in May.

But chances to see the phenomenon are not over. A better opportunity to see the aligned planets is expected to happen in the upcoming weeks.

Here's everything you need to know about how you can still catch the planet parade in Arizona's sky this month.

Why was the 2024 planetary parade not visible on June 3?

Stargazers were supposed to be able to see six planets — Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus, Mars, Neptune and Saturn — aligned.

Instead, three of the planets —Uranus, Mercury and Jupiter— were swallowed up by the sun's light and were too close to the horizon, making it nearly impossible to see all the planets with the naked eye, according to experts from NASA and Astronomers Without Borders.

More: Where is the best stargazing in Arizona? These 5 places are tops in 2024

Ok, then. What is the best time to see the parade of planets?

The best time to see the planetary parade will be on June 29, said Preston Dyches, a public engagement specialist for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

"You’ll have Saturn, the third-quarter Moon, Mars, and Jupiter arrayed across the sky at dawn," Dyches said.

According to a program called SkySafari Pro, you will also be able to see Neptune and Uranus during the planetary parade on June 29.

Andrew Fazekas, communications manager for Astronomers Without Borders, agreed that waiting until the end of the month will give stargazers a better chance at viewing the planets.

"If you're patient and you wait until the end of the month, these planets will move farther away from the sun higher up in the early morning sky," Fazekas told USA TODAY. "You will get an easier chance to pick them out in the sky."

So, people will not only get a better view of the planetary parade if they wait until June 29, but they'll be able to gaze at the stars on Friday night into Saturday morning, instead of having to view it during the work week.

Will Arizona see northern lights again? Here's what to know about latest aurora forecast

Where can I see the 2024 planetary parade in Arizona?

Recently, Arizona dominated a new ranking by HomeToGo of the best destinations for celestial happenings. So, here's a list of the state's top stargazing destinations to enjoy the planet parade on June 29:

Fountain Hills

Flagstaff

Cottonwood

Big Park/Village of Oak Creek

Sedona

Here are seven Dark Sky Communities in Arizona, certified by DarkSky International:

Cottonwood.

Camp Verde.

Fountain Hills.

Big Park/Village of Oak Creek.

Flagstaff.

Sedona.

Thunder Mountain Pootsee Nightsky.

The only Dark Sky-approved Lodging in Arizona is neat Near Canvas Lake Powell - Grand Staircase.

Finally, these 12 parks in Arizona that are also certified by DarkSky International:

Chiricahua National Monument.

Pipe Spring National Monument.

Petrified Forest National Park.

Tumacácori National Historical Park.

Kartchner Caverns State Park.

Grand Canyon National Park.

Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument.

Oracle State Park.

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument.

Tonto National Monument.

Walnut Canyon National Monument.

Wupatki National Monument.

What equipment do I need to see the planetary parade?

According to Fazekas, you will likely need binoculars and telescopes to see some of the planets.

"Neptune is a planet that you need strong binoculars or a small telescope to be able to see," said Fazekas. "And it's not easy to find either."

Folks who go out to stargaze on June 28, will be able to see Neptune right next to the moon. On June 29, it will be farther away from the moon, and be above it instead.

Apps, like Skyview on the Apple app store, can turn people's phones into a tool that helps them identify celestial bodies in the night sky.

Fazekas also gave the following advice to view the sky phenomenon like a pro on June 29:

Get up early, before sunrise.

Find a spot with a clear view that faces the east or southeastern sky.

Have your binoculars or telescope ready to view planets that aren't visible to the naked eye.

USA TODAY reporter Julia Gomez and Arizona Republic reporter Dina Kaur contributed to this article.

Laura Daniella Sepulveda is a trending reporter for the Arizona Republic. Reach her on Twitter at @lauradaniella_s or by email at laura.sepulveda@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Missed the June 3 planetary parade? A better celestial show is coming