Did you know Glover Madaris? Hamilton County Coroner's Office seeks family and friends

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is seeking any family, relatives or friends of Glover Madaris.

Madaris was a 60-year-old Black male who died on Sunday, May 5. His last known address was 3810 Vine St. #5, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at 513-946-8700.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton County coroner seeks family and friends of Glover Madaris