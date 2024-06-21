Did you know the bald eagle is not the country's official bird? A Minnesota effort aims to change that

Jun. 20—WABASHA, Minn. — Can you name the national bird of the U.S?

Technically, there isn't one.

Minnesota DFL Sen. Amy Klobuchar is co-author of legislation to change that.

The proposed legislation is a bipartisan effort to designate the bald eagle as the official bird of the U.S. The regal raptor has long been a symbol of the country. In 1782, the Continental Congress placed the bald eagle on the front of the great seal of the U.S., which is seen on the back of the dollar bill. However, there's been no official action identifying the bald eagle as the national bird.

In announcing the proposal, Klobuchar notes Minnesota is home to a large population of bald eagles. The state is also home to the National Eagle Center in Wabasha.

"The bald eagle is a symbol of our country's freedom and strength," said Klobuchar in a statement announcing the proposal. "My bipartisan legislation will officially designate the bald eagle as our country's National Bird."

Sens. Klobuchar and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, along with Reps. Brad Finstad, a Republican, Angie Craig, a DFLer, both of Minnesota, are leading the legislative effort.

"Since the founding of our nation, the bald eagle has existed as a symbol of our country's independence, strength and freedom," Finstad said in a statement announcing the proposal. "I am proud to introduce this legislation which will officially classify the bald eagle as the national bird — its proper place of honor as an integral part of our national identity."

The National Eagle Center is endorsing the effort.

"While most people assume the bald eagle is our nation's official bird, the fact is our country doesn't have an official bird," Preston Cook, co-chair of the National Bird Initiative for the National Eagle Center said in a statement backing the proposed legislation. "The bison is the national mammal, the rose is the national flower, and the oak is the national tree. It's time the bald eagle, long revered as our national symbol, finds its rightful place as our country's official national bird."

The initiative also has the support of the Midwest Alliance of Sovereign Tribes, which represents 36 indigenous nations and four tribal organizations.

People can add their support to the effort by signing up for updates or making a donation at the National Eagle Center's website www.nationaleaglecenter.org.