Did you know Arkansas has a state dinosaur?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas has had a state dinosaur for almost six years now, and its name is Arkansaurus fridayi.

If you are picturing creature similar to T. rex, then you may be surprised to learn that Arkansaurus fridayi was slightly larger than a human and more closely resembled an ostrich. Arkansaurus fridayi is an ornithomimid, a dinosaur characterized by its speed and emu-like features.

Although the exact diet of ornithomimids is uncertain, they likely ate small animals, eggs and a variety of plants, according to the Central Arkansas Library, Roberts Library.

In August 1972, Joe B. Friday unearthed the right hind foot remains of a dinosaur in a ditch near the reconstruction of Arkansas Highway 24 on his property in Lockesburg in Sevier County, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Friday donated the bones to the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville where they are now preserved in the University Museum Collections at the Arkansas Archeological Survey.

Geology professor Doy Zachry Jr. took the bones to paleontologist Dr. James H. Quinn at the University of Arkansas, who identified them as dinosaurian.

Quinn cleaned and assembled the bones, comparing them to the feet of two similar-looking dinosaurs previously documented in scientific literature, and created clay models of the missing bones to complete the partial foot. Casts of the foot can be seen at the Arkansas Geological Survey (AGS) and the Museum of Discovery, both located in Little Rock.

In 1973, Quinn informally named the bones “Arkansaurus fridayi” in honor of Friday. However, the work was not over yet for Quinn.

Quinn believed the bones were closely related to Ornithomimus, a bird or ostrich-like dinosaur, but could not confirm this based on the casts alone. Limited availability of theropod records in the eastern United States and a lack of complete skeletons for comparison made it difficult to prove Quinn’s hypothesis.

Forty-six years after the original discovery of the bones, Quinn and paleontologist Rebecca Hunt published a detailed description of the species in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology in 2017, officially establishing Arkansaurus fridayi in the field of paleontology.

Arkansaurus fridayi was officially a dinosaur, but not yet Arkansas official state dinosaur.

In 2016, Fayetteville High School Student Mason Cypress Oury noticed that Arkansas had other state symbols like the apple blossom and mockingbird but didn’t have a state dinosaur like some other states. Oury worked hard to get support from local politicians and media attention to push for introducing a state dinosaur in Arkansas.

In late 2017, the Arkansas General Assembly passed a bill recognizing Arkansaurus fridayi as the state dinosaur, making Arkansas the tenth state to name a dinosaur as a state symbol, according to Bill HCR1003.

“[Arkansaurus fridayi] is unique to the State of Arkansas,” the Bill HCR1003 reads. “[and] brings recognition to the State of Arkansas and promotes an interest paleontology in Arkansas.”

