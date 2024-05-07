Did Indiana's primary election sneak up on you? Here's what to know

EVANSVILLE — Contested local races are limited to just one this primary election, but there are also state and federal races on the ballot for Vanderburgh County voters Tuesday.

Despite the lack of contested primary races, Tuesday is setting Vanderburgh County up for a packed ballot come the general election in November.

In neighboring Warrick County, there are multiple contested primary races, but one in particular the public is watching. The Warrick County Commission races have drawn attention after two of the incumbent candidates were arrested earlier this year.

Below is a guide on when and where to vote, and a chance to catch up on the local contested races.

Cheryl Musgrave vs. Amy Canterbury

The one contested local race is for the Vanderburgh County Commission District 3 seat between incumbent Cheryl Musgrave and newcomer Amy Canterbury.

Whoever wins Tuesday will face Democrat Hope Fussner come November.

Here are Courier & Press stories on local issues to help voters with their decision.

Warrick County Commission race

When are the polls open in Indiana?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where can I vote in Vanderburgh County?

4-H Fair Activities Building at 210 E Boonville New Harmony Road

Bethel UCC at 3029 N. Green River Road

Bethlehem UCC at 6400 Oak Hill Road

Blue Grass Church at 14200 Petersburg Road

Calvary Temple Assembly of God at 5050 N. First Ave.

Fairlawn UMC 2001 Parker Drive

St. Lucas UCC at 33 W. Virginia St.

McCutchanville Fire House at 9219 Petersburg Road

Memorial Baptist Church at 605 Canal St.

Methodist Temple at 2109 Lincoln Ave.

Caze Elementary School at 2013 S. Green River Road

Glenwood Leadership Academy at 901 Sweetser Ave.

Northeast Park Baptist Church at 1215 N. Boeke Road

Academy for Innovative Studies at 2319 Stringtown Road

Cedar Hall School 2100 North Fulton Ave.

Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center at 1901 Lynch Road

St. James West Church at 3111 Hillcrest Terrace

Plaza Park School at 7301 Lincoln Ave.

St. Pauls UCC at 8701 Big Cynthiana Road

Simpson United Methodist Church at 2201 W. Illinois St.

Washington Square Mall at 4801 Washington Ave.

West Side Christian Church at 1200 N. Red Bank Road

Where can I vote in Warrick County?

Elberfeld Fire Station at 25 E. Front Street

Lynnville Community Center at 316 W. State Route 68

Pigeon Township Community Center at 10366 State Road 61

Folsomville Fire Department at 4011 E. Bright Street

Tennyson Community Center at 201 Church Street

Boonville Library at 611 W. Main Street

Quail Crossing Country Club at 5 Quail Crossing Drive

Warrick County 4-H Center at 133 E. Degonia Road

Warrick County FOP at 300 Owensboro Road

Chandler Community Center at 405 E. Washington Avenue

Newburgh Healthcare at 10466 Pollack Avenue

Living Word Christian Church at 3888 State Route 261

Ohio Township Trustees Office at 3433 Libbert Road

Newburgh American Legion at 711 State Street

Abundant Life Church at 7333 Sharon Road

United Steelworkers Local 104 at 3966 Red Brush Road

Zoar United Church of Christ at 3533 Zoar Church Road

What do I need to bring with me to vote?

Voters will need a government-issued photo ID to cast a ballot. It must have a photo and match the name on their voter registration.

The ID must display an expiration date and must be current or have expired after the date of the most recent general election

