Did your house rattle? Mohawk Valley feels Friday morning earthquake centered in NJ

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the New York and New Jersey area Friday morning, the United States Geological Service (USGS) said in a post on its website.

The earthquake struck near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey around 10:23 a.m., according to USGS.

The earthquake was felt throughout New York State, including New York City and the Mohawk Valley.

Many Mohawk Valley residents immediately took to social media to comment on the earthquake.

No immediate damage has been reported in the Mohawk Valley.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said her team is looking into any damage the earthquake may have caused in the state.

“A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York,” Hochul said in a statement. “My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”

