Did you hear thunder? Thundersnow is real. Let us explain.

Iowans are used to claps of thunder during the spring and summer as thunderstorms roll across the state. But, did you know that it's possible in the winter too?

What is thundersnow?

While thunderstorms are less common in the winter, sometimes lightning can occur within snowstorms, the National Weather Service said. This is known as thundersnow.

Thundersnow can be found when there is strong instability and moisture, such as above a warm front.

The simple science is that air is considered unstable if it continues to rise on its own after getting a nudge from a cold front or warm front. This is rare when it’s snowing due to the air temperature in winter snowstorms being consistently cold at both high and low points in the atmosphere.

But, in some winter storms, lower layers of warm air are lifted and continue to rise on their own, increasing snowfall and allowing for lightning to occur.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

