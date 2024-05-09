'All they did was give me free publicity': Who stole 130 Howell mayor candidate's signs?

Photos of the suspect vehicle police say was involved in the theft of approximately 130 political campaign signs in Howell Township.

HOWELL - Over 100 mayoral campaign signs were stolen from around the township and thrown in dumpsters in April, and police need help finding the thief.

Around 130 political posters belonging to the "Leggio for Mayor" campaign were stolen from various locations on or about April 23, according to Howell Township Police. The signs were later discarded in dumpsters behind the Ramtown Plaza.

The suspect vehicle is a 2018 to 2023 Toyota Camry, police said.

"If you have any information about these thefts or recognize the vehicle in the photos, please contact us," Howell Police said. "Your help is crucial in resolving this matter and maintaining the integrity of our community's political processes."

John Leggio, one of the three candidates for the Republican nomination for mayor in Howell Township, along with current Deputy Mayor Ian Nadel and Councilman Fred Gasior. The winner will likely run this fall against Matthew Filosa, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Current Mayor Theresa Berger, a Democrat, is not running for re-election. The primary election is June 4.Leggio said that when one of his supporters noticed his yard sign was missing, he notified Leggio, who then called the police.

Leggio drove around checking streets and found that the suspect hit multiple streets and houses in the Ramtown section of the township, he said. He gave detectives the list of locations and they launched an investigation.

Leggio said he is funding his own campaign for this election, which is a contested primary for Republican mayor.

"This hurts me because I paid eight bucks a sign," he said. "[But] all they did was give me free publicity, pretty much. … They made a crucial mistake."

Anyone with information should contact Detective Ortenzi at 732-938-4111, ext. 2894.

