What did these floods shut down in Miami and Broward? See what’s running and what’s not

South Florida is recovering from downpours that flooded homes, stalled cars and made roads impassable. With the forecast calling for more rain, some places in South Florida are expected to remain closed Thursday.

Here’s a look at what is open and closed Thursday in South Florida:

Are buses running in Miami and Broward?

▪ Miami-Dade Transit: Metrobus and Metrorail services are operating. Metrobus service also resumed at the Aventura terminal Thursday. But passengers should expect delays and possible detours on routes in flooded areas. Check Miami-Dade Transit’s website for up-to-date route info.

▪ Broward County Transit: Buses are running. But passengers should expect delays and possible detours due to flooding. Check Broward County Transit’s website for up-to-date route info.

Is the weather affecting South Florida flights?

▪ Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are open. Travelers should check with their airline to get an update on their flight’s status. FLL travelers, take note: A section of Easter Perimeter Road into the airport is closed due to flooding and is asking drivers to use alternate routes.

MORE: Is your Miami flight delayed from the rain and flooding? Here are easy ways to check

▪ MIA has canceled 187 flights and delayed 47 other flights as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Greg Chin, communications director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.

▪ FLL has canceled 77 flights — 39 arrivals and 38 departures — as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Affected destinations include Dallas/Forth Worth; Charlotte/Douglas International Airport; Richmond, Virginia; San Francisco; and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The airport also expects an additional 29 flights to be delayed: 9 arrivals and 20 departures. Places affected include Boston; San Jose, California; La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City; and Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica.

Are summer camps open?

▪ Miami-Dade County Public Schools: All operations, including summer camps, are open. The school district is urging parents “to use their best judgment and be attentive to local conditions and messages from individual summer sites.” “We ask that everyone use caution while driving, during drop off, and release times,” the school district said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In coordination with Miami-Dade County Parks and summer camps, @MDCPS remains OPEN tomorrow. All operations remain normal. We urge parents to use their best judgement and be attentive to local conditions and messages from individual summer sites. We ask that everyone use caution… pic.twitter.com/b2qlfC4Uy0 — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) June 13, 2024

▪ Broward County Public Schools: Schools and offices are closed, and all school activities are canceled Thursday, including summer camps.

BCPS families and staff,



Due to the state of emergency declared by the governor regarding the floods, all Broward County Public Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, June 13, 2024.



All school activities are canceled, including camps. Updates on operations for… pic.twitter.com/Xr78ZfTvz9 — Broward Schools (@browardschools) June 13, 2024

This list will be continuously updated.