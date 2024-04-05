Did you feel it? Some York County residents report feeling earthquake that struck in N.J.

Did you feel the earth shake this morning?

Some residents in York County felt the house shake around 10:23 a.m. when a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck in Whitehouse Station, N.J.

The U.S. Geological Survey has received reports of people in York County feeling it as well as other parts of the state.

One resident of the City of York called 911, said Ted Czech, public information officer for the York County Office of Emergency Management/York County 911.

Jeri Jones of Jones Geological Services said the geological setting in White House, New Jersey is similar to Dillsburg, which has experienced earthquakes in previous years.

