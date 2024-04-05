Did you feel rumbling in Centre County? New Jersey earthquake felt in central PA

Centre County residents reported they felt rumbling Friday after an earthquake shook a densely populated New York City metropolitan area, according to data gathered by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency reported an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, centered about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia.

Centre County dispatchers posted on Facebook that the rumbling could be felt in Penns Valley and the Ferguson Township area. In response to the post, a woman wrote she also felt rumbling in Spring Township.

The county’s emergency management agency is tracking the reports, according to the post. Dispatchers encouraged residents to only call 911 if it’s an emergency.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro posted on X that the quake was felt in parts of the state. The state’s Emergency Management Agency is “actively monitoring the situation and in contact with counties on any damage. We will keep Pennsylvanians updated,” Shapiro posted.

Reports of rumbling received by the U.S. Geological Survey span much of the Northeast, an area where tens of millions aren’t accustomed to feeling the ground move.

Among the most recent earthquakes felt in Centre County was a 3.4-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Juniata County. The 2019 quake was the first of its magnitude in central Pennsylvania since 1991.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.