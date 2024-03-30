Did you feel it? Mini quake rumbles part of NE Ohio

*Above video shows the phases of the big upcoming celestial show in Ohio*

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was registered early Saturday morning near Alliance, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS Earthquake Hazards Program Map shows the very small earthquake was centered in Maple Ridge, Ohio which is about a 7 minute drive east of Alliance in Mahoning County.

The earthquake was recorded at 3:42 a.m.

3.0 earthquakes are not rare in Ohio and occur at least once a year in the Buckeye State.

The largest earthquake ever recorded in Cleveland was a magnitude 5.0 on January 31, 1986.

During that earthquake, people reported they felt some minor shaking of their homes or buildings and minor damage was reported that year.

