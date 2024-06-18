Did you feel it? Light earthquake rattles parts of New Hampshire. What to know.

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake rumbled the Haverhill and Grafton regions of New Hampshire this afternoon.

The website Volcano Discovery said the earthquake was first confirmed by the United States Geological Survey 14 minutes after it hit.

"A light magnitude 2.6 earthquake hit 5.3 km (3.3 mi) away from Haverhill, New Hampshire, United States, around noon of Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024 at 12.33 pm local time (America/New York GMT -4)," it said. "The quake had a very shallow depth of 7 km (4.3 mi) and was felt by many near the epicenter."

According to the Earthquake Hazards Program, the scale of earthquake magnitudes goes from less than .17 to over 124, with less than .17 being not felt at all and over 124 being extreme. A magnitude of 2.6 constitutes a light earthquake with likely no damage to the area affected.

Despite this, it's best to be cautious after a seismic event.

What to do after an earthquake

There was an earthquake in the region of Grafton in New Hampshire. Pictured is Lonesome Lake near North Kinsman Mountain in Grafton County.

The USGS recommends the following after an earthquake:

Checking for injuries Bleeding, trouble or lack of breathing (in which case, perform CPR) DO NOT attempt to move seriously injured people unless they are in further danger of harm or injury Cover injured people with blankets to keep them warm Find medical help for serious injuries

Checking for hazards Fire hazards, gas leaks, damaged electrical wiring (do not touch downed power lines) Damaged or downed chimneys Check food and water supplies

Wear sturdy shoes

