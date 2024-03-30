Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in Ohio Saturday morning
An earthquake was detected in Ohio early Saturday morning.
The 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Northeast Ohio, in Mahoning County around 4:42 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
>> Carlisle woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in crash on I-675
The U.S. Geological Survey stated that Northeast Ohio has a seismic zone with moderately frequent earthquakes, WOIO in Cleveland reported.
The largest earthquake in that area was a magnitude 4.8, which was reported in 1986.