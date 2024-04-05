Did you feel it? 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey rattles Massachusetts

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey was felt in Massachusetts on Friday morning.

“We have received several reports of an earthquake felt here in southern New England,” National Weather Service Boston wrote in a post on X.

A preliminary report from the USGS indicates the earthquake was recorded in north-central New Jersey.

The NWS says the earthquake was felt around 10:25 a.m. across southern New England.

There was no immediate word on damage caused by the earthquake.

Boston 25 News is working to gather additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW