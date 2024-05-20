Did you feel it? 4.1 earthquake strikes south of Coachella Valley Monday

A magnitude-4.1 earthquake struck at 5:17 a.m. Monday south of the Salton Sea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported around 11 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells with a depth of around 7 miles.

Shaking could be felt in the Coachella Valley early Monday morning, and as far as San Diego and Long Beach.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

This story will be updated.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 4.1 earthquake strikes near Salton Sea early Monday