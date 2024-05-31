Did enforcing a no-pet policy amount to discrimination? Mass. state agency says yes

Marty Green, a Northbridge property manager, was the main subject of a Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, being found at fault for discriminating against one of his tenants at 2-24D St. in Whitinsville regarding a no-pet policy.

NORTHBRIDGE — A property manager is challenging a state agency's findings that he discriminated against a couple when he threatened to evict them for violating a no-pet policy, after the couple claimed that their dog had been trained to help manage diabetes.

Marty Green, who managed a two-building complex along D Street in Whitinsville from 2015 to 2020, claims that the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination has “a bias against landlords and small-business people.”

The commission is an independent state agency that enforces Massachusetts antidiscrimination laws by investigating complaints of bias in employment, housing, public accommodations and other aspects of everyday life.

“There's no transparency, no accountability and no interest in protecting the rights of small-business people,” said Green in a phone interview.

“They're the investigator, they're the attorney and the prosecutor, the judge and the jury."

The commission's investigation, which concluded in 2022, found Green liable for discrimination against tenant Nicole Evangelista and her boyfriend at the time, Joshua Fortin, over Green's threat to evict them.

Fortin, who has Type 1 diabetes, moved in with Evangelista in the summer of 2015, and brought with him an American Staffordshire bull terrier named Samantha.

When Green confronted the couple with the building's no-pet policy, the couple responded that Fortin – who was not named on the lease – needed Samantha to keep his blood sugar levels in check, as since youth she had “acted abnormally and nudged him nonstop … (which) coincided with (the boyfriend) having symptoms consistent with a low BSL,” according to the commission's investigation.

Green said he and Evangelista were in contact on multiple occasions throughout 2016 about Samantha, with him asking that she remove the dog.

The situation culminated in February 2017, when, Green said, he hand-delivered a notice to terminatetenancy at will after Samantha had “intimidated” a neighbor’s daughter. The commission's investigation states that the notice was issued due to "violation of her tenancy agreement and Sam 'was presenting a health and safety concern for other tenants.'"

Evangelista said Samantha never barked or growled at the girl, and she had only run toward her to greet her.

“She was the absolute friendliest dog you could ever meet,” said Evangelista in a phone interview. “You could leave her with a newborn child up to an elderly lady, and you would not have a thing to worry about.

“I would trust her with anybody and anything.”

A month after the incident, in March 2017, Fortin’s doctor provided a letter stating that it was medically necessary for him to be with the dog.

Later in the month, the couple filed a disability discrimination complaint.

Although Green never issued an eviction notice with Housing Court regarding the disagreement over Samantha, he did so in July over nonpayment of rent. He told the T&G that Evangelista "owed over $2,200" in rent at that point.

Evangelista applied for financial assistance through the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance and made some payments. The eviction notice was dismissed, and neither she nor Fortin left the property.

"He put that down as a reason, because he knew he couldn't evict me because of Samantha," said Evangelista.

"I wasn't working at the time. My mother was the only one working, so she was the only one able to pay, so had I made him aware of the situation." said Evangelista. "It was a verbal agreement that we will pay you with however much we can, when we can, if we can pay more, we'll pay more.'

"He was fine with that, until one day he woke up on the wrong side of the bed and had it out for me."

The investigation by the Commission Against Discrimination did not start until 2022, by which time the dog had already died.

A commission hearing officer hired a dog trainer to assess Samantha’s ability to provide medical assistance based on witness statements.

In the documents, the hearing officer stated that the trainer had “never heard of a dog spontaneously alerting its owner regarding the owner’s diabetic condition without training and has never heard of a dog being born a diabetic-alert dog.”

However, the trainer also said, “it is possible that without the help of a trainer an owner can train a dog to help manage the owner’s diabetes and that a dog does not have to be certified by a trainer to provide a service to a person.”

While Fortin did not respond to attempts to reach him, Evangelista said that Samantha “knew before he did that was going to happen,” referring to rising blood sugar levels.

“He got her when she was about six weeks old, and it just was an instant thing," said Evangelista. “Whenever his sugar would drop, he would make it known to her.

“Even it if it was at night, she would nudge him and nudge him and nudge him until he wakes up and she won't leave his side until she knows he's OK."

When reached out for comment, a Commission Against Discrimination spokesperson said in response that “housing discrimination is a serious issue in the Commonwealth that the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) is statutorily charged with addressing through the investigation, prosecution, and adjudication of complaints of discrimination.”

“Complaints alleging housing discrimination against persons with disabilities, like the one filed against Marty Green and his co-Respondents in the case of Fortin and Evangelista v. Green et. al, are unfortunately common,” said the statement.

The spokesperson did not respond to requests about specific findings of the investigation.

Following the investigation, the Commission Against Discrimination found that Green had retaliated against Evangelista and Fortin, ordering him and former property owner Hang Ngo to each pay over $40,000 in fines and damages for emotional distress to Evangelista and Fortin.

Green was also ordered to pay $42,000 for legal fees.

Green appealed the decision with the commission, but the appeal was denied on May 16. He said that next he plans to appeal to the Superior Court.

In the appeal, the commission stated that even though Evangelista and Fortin referred to Samantha as a “service animal” at various times, they did not have to prove she was a service animal to be afforded protection under the housing laws.

“It's a very dangerous road to get down because what you're doing is you're inviting and enabling people to make false presentations about their animal to the detriment of the people who need it,” said Green.

In rejecting the appeal, the commission deemed that argument "unconvincing."

In another instance, the commission made the connection between Green's displeasure with Samantha being on the property and the eviction notice issued due to rent, saying that he made "exceptions to how and when Evangelista paid rent, and that practice changed after Evangelista made the request for accommodation on behalf of Fortin. Therefore, we affirm the Hearing Officer’s decision concerning retaliation.

“Sam was helpful to Fortin in the actual management of his diabetes,” said the commission, “not just his diabetes-related anxiety.”

Green said he has reached out to Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll multiple times in writing, even addressing them during a segment of Boston Public Radio on Nov. 27, 2023, about the case.

He says he has never received a response.

