Did You Donate To The NRA In The Wake Of The Las Vegas Attack?

NRA Executive Director Chris Cox, left, and Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre, right, welcome President Donald Trump onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association Leadership Forum in Atlanta on April 28, 2017.

Everybody knows by now that gun sales soar after mass shootings in America ― and once again, fear led to a boom in share prices for gunmakers after the attack in Las Vegas on Sunday.

But the National Rifle Association also stands to make big money after mass shootings. After the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, the NRA’s political action committee raised $2.7 million in just a few months, a 350 percent increase over the same period the prior year.

