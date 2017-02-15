Did Clinton Know About Trump's Russia Connections?

The Democrat said during last year's campaign she thought the Russians' influence on the election was "deeply disturbing."

President Donald Trump's possible ties to Russia were coming increasingly under scrutiny this week amid the fallout of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's resignation. With the ripples of the scandal still spreading, an old video clip featuring former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stressing Trump's relationship with the Kremlin went viral Wednesday morning.

Flynn resigned Monday after reports emerged that he discussed sanctions with a Russian ambassador during a December conversation — but apparently said otherwise to Vice President Mike Pence. He and others denied Flynn discussed the sanctions, which were enacted by President Barack Obama to punish Russia for alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Clinton clip, which comes from the third and final presidential debate in October, mostly focuses on the idea that the Kremlin carried out cyber attacks to help land Trump the presidency — a notion agreed upon by the intelligence community. One such tweet was shared by Mikel Jollet, a member of the band Airborne Toxic Event, accompanied by the text, "@realDonaldTrump Hillary Clinton warned all of us that you were compromised by the Russians."

"We've never had a foreign government trying to interfere in our election," Clinton says in the clip. "We have 17 — 17 intelligence agencies, civilian and military, who have all concluded that these espionage attacks, these cyberattacks, come from the highest levels of the Kremlin and they are designed to influence our election. I find that deeply disturbing."

Trump responded to Clinton by saying "she has no idea whether it's Russia, China, or anybody else," despite experts' assertion that the Kremlin was behind the cyberattacks. Clinton's presidential run was hampered after the emails of her campaign chair, John Podesta, were stolen and later released by WikiLeaks.

Multiple reports this week indicated that intercepted communications showed the Trump campaign had repeated contact with senior Russian officials during the billionaire's bid for the White House. There is no evidence the campaign colluded with Russians to affect the election, but both President Obama and then-candidate Trump were briefed on the communications, according to the New York Times.

In late October, days after the third and final debate, Mother Jones first published that a dossier from a reliable former spy alleged Trump had been cultivated by Russia through blackmail of some sort. The dossier, filled with salacious and troubling allegations, was published in full by Buzzfeed in January.

Amid these allegations and others, as well as Flynn's recent resignation, Democrats have begun pushing for a full investigation into Russia's ties to the former national security adviser and the entire Trump administration.

