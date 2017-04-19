Did Clinton Apologize To Obama On Election Night?

Hillary Clinton apologized to the former president, according to a new book documenting her 2016 presidential bid called “Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign.”

Hillary Clinton allegedly apologized to Barack Obama on election night after the final numbers confirmed her defeat, reports said Tuesday.

Journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes laid bare the details of Clinton’s campaign with "deep access to insiders from the top to the bottom" in their new book, "Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign,” which was released Tuesday. Allen and Parnes wrote: "Obama's legacy and her dreams of the Presidency lay shattered at Donald Trump's feet. This was on her. Reluctantly she rose from her seat and took the phone. 'Mr President,' she said softly. 'I'm sorry.'"

The book is an account of the campaign of the Democratic candidate down to the most intricate details.

A Washington Post review of the book said that the Democrats were hopeful of Clinton’s win on election night till Steve Schale, the vote counter, shared his speculation around 9:45 p.m. EDT, “You’re going to come up short.”

According to the Daily Beast, with more than 100 interviews of unnamed sources within Clinton’s inner circle, the 480-page book retraces the behind-the-scenes of each blunder and misstep in the Democrat’s campaign. But what stood out, in spite of all the other mistakes and wrong decisions, is the book’s prognosis that the only problem that stood in her way was Clinton herself. “The variable she couldn’t change,” Allen and Parnes wrote, “was the candidate.”

Obama called Clinton on the election night directly and said: “You need to concede.” Obama later called John Podesta with the same instruction.

The authors claimed that Clinton was defeated because of her own faults but she blamed everyone around her for the loss.

“The Russian stuff has bothered her a lot,” one of her top aides reportedly told the authors. “She’s sort of learning what the administration knew and when they knew it, and she’s just sort of quizzical about the whole thing.”

“She struggled with the question of why Obama hadn’t done more to apprise the public that the Russians had gone way beyond what had been reported [in influencing the presidential election],” the authors continued, People reported. “She wondered why the president hadn’t leaned harder into making the case that Vladimir Putin was specifically targeting her and trying to throw the election to Trump.”

Related Articles