Did Casey Anthony Accidentally Kill Caylee?

Judge Belvin Perry, who presided over Anthony's 2011 criminal trial, told an Orlando blog recently he thought the Florida mother may have used chloroform on her daughter.

Six years ago this summer, Casey Anthony was found not guilty of murdering her toddler daughter, Caylee, following a lengthy and controversial trial in Orlando, Florida. But according to the judge who presided over the so-called "social media trial of the century," the mother may have caused the death of the 2-year-old — accidentally.

Judge Belvin Perry, now retired and working for the law firm Morgan & Morgan, told the Orlando Political Observer recently he thought investigators should have devoted more time to looking into the role chloroform — which evidence showed someone on the Anthony family laptop searched online for months before Caylee vanished — may have played in the case. us

"Did I think she intentionally killed the kid? No," Perry told the Observer, a small blog that is owned by KMH Media Corp and has about 7,000 Facebook likes. "The most logical thing based upon the facts was that chloroform was somewhere involved in it. I think she was angry with her mom as a result of something that happened the night before and that she wanted the child to be quiet. She wanted to knock her out."

Perry added that he thought Anthony accidentally gave Caylee a fatal dose of chloroform and then "didn’t know what to do," according to the Observer's story, which was published Sunday.

Anthony's mom, Cindy Anthony, reported Caylee missing in July 2008 after not having seen her for a month. Casey Anthony initially blamed her toddler's disappearance on a nanny named Zenaida Gonzalez but was indicted when police found evidence of human decomposition in the trunk of her car, according to CNN. Caylee's remains were later found near the Anthony family house.

Anthony was acquitted of first-degree murder, child abuse and manslaughter in July 2011. She was convicted on four counts of giving false information to law enforcement but was released from jail that month.

After the verdict years ago, Perry said he was surprised by the decision.

"Well, justice has been served in that the jury has spoken. But justice will be served one day by the Judge of Judges," he told the "TODAY Show." "And she will have to deal with this and live with this the rest of her life."

