Did you buy a Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket at Publix in September? It's about to expire

It may not be a million dollars, but a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in September is about to expire.

It's not the only winning Fantasy 5 ticket that continues to be unclaimed as of Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Lottery.

Eight of the unclaimed tickets were sold at either a Publix grocery store or Publix liquor store. Four were sold at Winn Dixie.

Here's what you should know about the unclaimed tickets and how to claim your prize.

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket set to expire March 14

A winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Ormond Beach on Sept. 16, 2023, will expire at midnight March 14.

The ticket is worth $30,063.49.

It was sold at Publix, 1478 West Granada Blvd., in Ormond Beach.

Winning numbers were: 12-31-24-30-16

It was a free, quick pick ticket.

How to claim the prize if you won a Florida Fantasy 5 drawing

Any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, but the top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.

For more information, go to the Florida Lottery's website, use the free mobile app or call Customer Service Department at 850-487-7787.

More unclaimed Fantasy 5 prizes

Florida Fantasy 5

Here's a list of unclaimed Fantasy 5 prizes as of March 12, including when and where they were sold and the value of the ticket:

Sept. 16, 2023: Publix, Ormond Beach, $30,063.40

Oct. 2, 2023: Kwik Stop, Florida City, $43,586.20

Jan. 3, 2024: Placita Supermarket, Daytona Beach, $57,598.31

Jan. 8, 2024: Publix, Jacksonville, $122,214.40

Jan. 27, 2024: Gate, Orange Park, $138,196.45

Feb. 1, 2024: Publix, Tampa, $41,417.03

Feb. 12, 2024: JRE, Inglis, $17,516.55

Feb. 14, 2024: Publix, Lakeland, $31,167.86

Feb. 15, 2024: Publix, Miami, $27,874.58

Feb. 19, 2024: Publix, Bradenton, $52,367.06

Feb. 19, 2024: Friendly Ice Cream Shop, Bonifay, $23,221.17

Feb. 23, 2024: State Line Gift Shop, McDavid, $66,372.08

Feb. 28, 2024: Winn Dixie, Ormond Beach, $64,191.39

March 1, 2024: Winn Dixie, Palm Harbor, $138,511.10

March 3, 2024: Kal's Food, Lake Panasoffkee, $55,484.26

March 4, 2024: Ruby Fuel, Miami, $28,323.92

March 6, 2024: Winn Dixie, New Port Richey, $128,510.81

March 7, 2024: Winn Dixie, Fort Pierce, $61,980.62

March 7, 2024: Garden Food Mart, Miami Gardens, $61,980.62

March 8, 2024: Circle K, Bradenton, $133,820.80

March 9, 2024: Publix Liquor Store, Kissimmee, $61,405.73

March 9, 2024: Publix, Wellington, $137,197.32

March 10, 2024: Prime Time Food Store, Jacksonville, $110,568.01

How long do you have to claim a Fantasy 5 prize?

Winners of draw games, like Fantasy 5, must claim their prize within 180 days after the draw date.

Any games that offer a choice of payment — annual payment or cash option — have a 60-day cash option election period. If the winner does not elect the cash option within the 60-day cash option time, the prize will be paid in annual payments.

Fantasy 5 game basics

Base ticket price: $1

Estimated top prize: $100,000

Drawings: Two a day, at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

Overall odds of winning: 1:7.58

Florida Fantasy 5

Purchase a payslip and select five numbers from 1 through 36. Or mark the quick pick box in the panel and let the machine pick some or all of your numbers at random.

Select your draw time, midday or evening.

Decide whether to do an add-on EXmatch for an extra $1 to win cash instantly.

Submit your playslip to the retailer.

Keep your ticket in a safe place.

What are the odds of winning a Fantasy 5 prize?

5-of-5 numbers: 1∶376,992. Estimated prize of $100,000.

4-of-5 numbers: 1∶2,432.21. Estimated prize of $107 ($555 maximum).

3-of-5 numbers: 1∶81.07. Estimated prize of $10.

2-of-5 numbers: 1∶8.39. Free ticket.

Overall odds: 1∶7.58.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fantasy 5 ticket sold Publix Ormond Beach expires March 14