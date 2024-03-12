Did you buy a Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket at Publix in September? It's about to expire

Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
·3 min read

It may not be a million dollars, but a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in September is about to expire.

It's not the only winning Fantasy 5 ticket that continues to be unclaimed as of Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Lottery.

Eight of the unclaimed tickets were sold at either a Publix grocery store or Publix liquor store. Four were sold at Winn Dixie.

Here's what you should know about the unclaimed tickets and how to claim your prize.

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket set to expire March 14

A winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Ormond Beach on Sept. 16, 2023, will expire at midnight March 14.

The ticket is worth $30,063.49.

It was sold at Publix, 1478 West Granada Blvd., in Ormond Beach.

Winning numbers were: 12-31-24-30-16

It was a free, quick pick ticket.

How to claim the prize if you won a Florida Fantasy 5 drawing

Any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, but the top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.

For more information, go to the Florida Lottery's website, use the free mobile app or call Customer Service Department at 850-487-7787.

More unclaimed Fantasy 5 prizes

Florida Fantasy 5
Florida Fantasy 5

Here's a list of unclaimed Fantasy 5 prizes as of March 12, including when and where they were sold and the value of the ticket:

  • Sept. 16, 2023: Publix, Ormond Beach, $30,063.40

  • Oct. 2, 2023: Kwik Stop, Florida City, $43,586.20

  • Jan. 3, 2024: Placita Supermarket, Daytona Beach, $57,598.31

  • Jan. 8, 2024: Publix, Jacksonville, $122,214.40

  • Jan. 27, 2024: Gate, Orange Park, $138,196.45

  • Feb. 1, 2024: Publix, Tampa, $41,417.03

  • Feb. 12, 2024: JRE, Inglis, $17,516.55

  • Feb. 14, 2024: Publix, Lakeland, $31,167.86

  • Feb. 15, 2024: Publix, Miami, $27,874.58

  • Feb. 19, 2024: Publix, Bradenton, $52,367.06

  • Feb. 19, 2024: Friendly Ice Cream Shop, Bonifay, $23,221.17

  • Feb. 23, 2024: State Line Gift Shop, McDavid, $66,372.08

  • Feb. 28, 2024: Winn Dixie, Ormond Beach, $64,191.39

  • March 1, 2024: Winn Dixie, Palm Harbor, $138,511.10

  • March 3, 2024: Kal's Food, Lake Panasoffkee, $55,484.26

  • March 4, 2024: Ruby Fuel, Miami, $28,323.92

  • March 6, 2024: Winn Dixie, New Port Richey, $128,510.81

  • March 7, 2024: Winn Dixie, Fort Pierce, $61,980.62

  • March 7, 2024: Garden Food Mart, Miami Gardens, $61,980.62

  • March 8, 2024: Circle K, Bradenton, $133,820.80

  • March 9, 2024: Publix Liquor Store, Kissimmee, $61,405.73

  • March 9, 2024: Publix, Wellington, $137,197.32

  • March 10, 2024: Prime Time Food Store, Jacksonville, $110,568.01

How long do you have to claim a Fantasy 5 prize?

Winners of draw games, like Fantasy 5, must claim their prize within 180 days after the draw date.

Any games that offer a choice of payment — annual payment or cash option — have a 60-day cash option election period. If the winner does not elect the cash option within the 60-day cash option time, the prize will be paid in annual payments.

Fantasy 5 game basics

  • Base ticket price: $1

  • Estimated top prize: $100,000

  • Drawings: Two a day, at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

  • Overall odds of winning: 1:7.58

How do you play Fantasy 5?

Florida Fantasy 5
Florida Fantasy 5

  • Purchase a payslip and select five numbers from 1 through 36. Or mark the quick pick box in the panel and let the machine pick some or all of your numbers at random.

  • Select your draw time, midday or evening.

  • Decide whether to do an add-on EXmatch for an extra $1 to win cash instantly.

  • Submit your playslip to the retailer.

  • Keep your ticket in a safe place.

What are the odds of winning a Fantasy 5 prize?

  • 5-of-5 numbers: 1∶376,992. Estimated prize of $100,000.

  • 4-of-5 numbers: 1∶2,432.21. Estimated prize of $107 ($555 maximum).

  • 3-of-5 numbers: 1∶81.07. Estimated prize of $10.

  • 2-of-5 numbers: 1∶8.39. Free ticket.

  • Overall odds: 1∶7.58.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fantasy 5 ticket sold Publix Ormond Beach expires March 14