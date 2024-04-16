Did you buy a car from these people? Eastern WA deputies say the mileage might be wrong

Franklin County investigators are looking for drivers who might be the victims of odometer fraud.

Sheriff’s office investigators are asking anyone who bought a vehicle from the Eltopia Auto Plaza or three private sellers — Terry Cissne and Ray and Teresa Garza — using Facebook marketplace to contact them.

“Your cooperation is crucial in this investigation,” the sheriff’s office said recently.

Franklin County and the neighboring Adams County Sheriff’s Office have uncovered what was described in a news release as an “illegal large-scale vehicle sales operation” being run out of a Franklin County home.

Detectives found several vehicles being sold in person and through social media had their odometers tampered with so people would believe the vehicles had been driven fewer miles than they really had.

Adams County deputies arrested Cissne, 49, and jailed him on suspicion of odometer fraud, theft and DUI, but charges were never filed in Adams County Superior Court.

Reynaldo “Rey” Valdez Garza, 52, also was arrested on suspicion of theft and odometer fraud, but no charges were filed.

The agencies are asking people who bought vehicle through either the auto plaza or the Garzas or Cissne to contact Franklin County Detective Mona Bolanos at 509-545-3501 or Adams County Sgt. Cale Yount at 509-488-2061.

The Franklin and Adams counties sheriffs’ offices want to talk with drivers who bought used vehicles from a business and two private sellers.

The sheriff’s offices said the case highlights the need for buyers to check the history of vehicles they’re buying. People can use Auto Check or Carfax.

“Consumers are encouraged to verify vehicle histories through reputable sources and exercise caution when dealing with private sellers or unlicensed dealerships,” the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.