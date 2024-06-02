How did Boys' State and Girls' State get started in Oklahoma?

On June 8, 1955, Pat Phillips, the previous year's governor of Girls' State, poses for a photo with participants of Boys' State.

In between the humorous marching chants and lunchtime waves of belting out "Oooook-La-HOMA, Where the wind comes sweepin' down the plain!" thousands of Oklahoma boys and girls have been learning for decades about citizenship, patriotism and the wrong and right ways to stand during the national anthem and the raising and lowering of the American flag.

It's unknown whether the frivolity that's mixed in with the citizenship lessons was an intended part of the program when it began 85 years ago or just a byproduct of letting loose, but the spirit and competitiveness of Boys' State and Girls' State make for a lively atmosphere for learning about local and state government.

Participants in the 1960 Boys' State event designate then-Lt. Gov. George Nigh as "Honorary Colonel of Oklahoma Boys' State."

The American Legion and University of Oklahoma partnered in 1939 to create a Boys' State event, where boys from all regions of the state would come together on the OU Norman campus and become more knowledgeable about the democratic processes so much so that some would campaign to win public office within their make-believe cities and state.

On May 21, 1939, a story published in The Daily Oklahoman explained: "The delegates will set up a complete state of their own, and will elect a governor, legislature, state supreme court and all other elective state, city and county officers. A daily newspaper will be published."

Four years prior, the first Boys' State had been held in Illinois with success, so the program was adopted nationally.

Girls' State Gov. Elaine Soter, of John Marshall High School, meets with Oklahoma Gov. Dewey Bartlett in 1969.

And one year after Oklahoma boys were involved, Girls' State was formed for Oklahoma girls to also gather and learn about citizenship and civic mindedness. In 1940, the American Legion Auxiliary sponsored the program.

In a June 12, 1940, editorial in The Daily Oklahoman, Edith Johnson wrote: "Inasmuch as women have the vote, they, too, should be given an opportunity to live and learn government for one week, at the very least."

A participant in the 1968 Girls' State session let others know which candidates she was backing for sheriff, county commissioner, county treasurer and governor.

