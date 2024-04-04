Did a body found in Myrtle Beach area ocean die suspiciously? What records, officials say

The body found the ocean near Nash Street had likely been in the water for a few days.

Jon Wright, 36, was found floating in the ocean near the Springmaid Pier near Myrtle Beach on March 19, The Sun News reported. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the body appeared to have been in the water for a few days.

Because the water temperature is colder it takes longer for a body to float, which is why Willard thinks Wright had been there for multiple days.

Wright likely drowned but Willard said she will not know for sure until the autopsy is completed around late May or early June.

John Michaels, who was fishing on the pier that day, said he did not see where Wright’s body had come from but that he first saw him floating in the water around 2 p.m. He said he did not realize it was a body until police showed up around 2:30 p.m.

A police report said, “This incident involves a suspicious death.” Willard explained that to police, a suspicious death often means a person died unexpectedly without anyone around.

Horry County Police spokesperson Mikayla Moscov had not confirmed if HCPD is investigating the death as suspicious at time of publication.