Did Biden quote Trump correctly in State of the Union reference to Iowa school shooting?

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 7, 2024.

Seeking to draw a contrast, President Joe Biden made over a dozen allusions to his "predecessor" in his State of the Union address on Thursday night, including one with an Iowa reference ― and a partial quote from the man he was referring to, former President Donald Trump.

But did Biden get Trump's quote right? Sort of.

After speaking about his effort to combat domestic violence, Biden turned to gun violence.

"With us tonight is Jasmine, whose 9-year-old sister Jackie was murdered with 21 classmates and teachers at her elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Soon after it happened, Jill and I went to Uvalde and spent hours with the families," he said, referring to first lady Jill Biden.

"We heard their message, and so should everyone in this chamber: Do something," he said. "I did do something by establishing the first-ever Office of Gun Violence Prevention in the White House that Vice President Harris is leading.

"Meanwhile, my predecessor told the NRA he’s proud he did nothing on guns when he was president. After another school shooting in Iowa he said we should just 'get over it.'”

"I say we must stop it."

Joe Biden's reference adds a word Donald Trump didn't say

Biden's partial quote of Trump added the word "just" before "get over it." Trump, while holding a rally in Sioux Center Jan. 5 as he campaigned ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, spoke of the shootings at Perry High School the day before, when a student opened fire in the cafeteria and killed another student, fatally wounded the principal and wounded five other people before taking his own life.

Election 2024 Trump Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center, Iowa on Jan. 5.

Trump said he sent his “support and deepest sympathies” to the families and victims “touched by the terrible school shooting.”

“To the entire community, we love you, we pray for you, and we ask God to heal and comfort, really, the whole state,” he said.

“We’re really with you as much as anybody can be. It’s a very terrible thing that happened. It's just terrible,” he said. “That’s just horrible. It’s so surprising to see it here.

"But we have to get over it. We have to move forward," he said. “To all the relatives, and all the people who are devastated right now, to the point they can't breathe, they can’t live, we are with you all the way.”

In the transcript released by the White House after the speech, the quoted words were solely "get over it." The word "just" was not part of the quote, as written in the text. But the audience listening to the speech could not know when Trump's quote began.

Thursday's address wasn't the first time Biden called out Trump's comment. On Jan. 8, he rejected Trump's call to "get over it, saying, "My response is we have to stop it."

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Did Biden in State of the Union quote Trump right on school shooting?