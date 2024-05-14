How did New Bedford police make their biggest cocaine bust ever? Inside the $1M coke haul

NEW BEDFORD —Seven New Bedford detectives took part in the raid that led to the city's largest drug bust in history, netting more than 37 pounds of cocaine and a drug-trafficking arrest on May 1.

That doesn't count the two uniformed officers who took up positions in their cruisers, lights on, at one of the targeted locations.

That's because there had been three shootings at that address within the month leading up to the search, according to the police report.

The evidence officers were tasked with cataloguing the evidence seized, which included the cocaine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, some cash, bank statements, and an almost $17,000 wristwatch.

Two residential addresses — 385 Farm St., apt. 2, and 189 Deane St., apt. 1 — and one vehicle, a 2021 Grand Jeep Cherokee, were the objects of the search.

The target of the investigation was Gilberto J. Collazo Jr., 31, whose address was listed as 189 Deane St., apt. 1.

Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau detectives briefed

Leading the investigation into the alleged cocaine-distribution service was Detective Jonathan Miranda.

He briefed the other detectives, members of the department's Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau, hours before the May 1 raid.

That entailed assigning evidence officers, as well as officers in charge of "breaching tools" if there was resistance to entry. Another officer was assigned to undercover surveillance.

Cocaine worth approximately $1 million

Police said the cocaine was worth approximately $1 million once cut and packaged for distribution.

The New Bedford Police Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau goes after suppliers who provide drugs to street-level dealers, according to the department website.

These specialists use advanced investigative techniques to go after drug trafficking and distribution, according to the NBPD website.

Same unit seized $1.3 million in 2022 drug raid

This same unit seized nearly $1.3 million from two alleged drug traffickers in 2022, along with 830 grams of fentanyl and 28 grams of cocaine, in an unrelated case.

On the evening of May 1, Collazo was pulled over, then the Farm Street and Deane Street residences were searched simultaneously.

There was no resistance to the searches, though the breaching tool was used to gain access to the Deane Street apartment when the occupants didn't respond to the police.

Police said two kilos of cocaine were found in the vehicle, and 15 kilos at the 385 Farm St. apartment. Seventeen kilos equals almost 37.5 pounds.

Police seized Rolex watch worth $16,850

Police also seized $916 in cash and a Rolex watch worth an estimated $16,850.

Collazo was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years and a maximum of 20.

Defendant has pleaded not guilty

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. He is due back in New Bedford District Court on June 13 for a probable cause hearing.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford cops seize $1M in cocaine; how city made largest-ever bust