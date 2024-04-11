When did Arizona become a state? Everything to know about the 48th state to join the Union

On Feb. 14, 1912, Arizona joined the United States as the 48th state. But it wasn't exactly a smooth process.

Originally part of Mexico, the land was ceded to the U.S. after the Mexican-American War in 1848. Just six years later, more land was added in the Gadsden Purchase.

President Abraham Lincoln is the one who separated Arizona from New Mexico in the Arizona Organic Act.

When a chance arose to join the Union in 1906, Arizonans turned it down; not because of a sense of independence or defiance. Rather, Arizona would have been admitted as part of New Mexico. The proposal pleased New Mexicans and rankled Arizonans of the time.

Instead, citizens of the Arizona Territory pushed to become their own state. But President Howard Taft rejected Arizona's first attempt at admission in 1911.

George W.P. Hunt, a Democrat and progressive for his day, was instrumental in guiding Arizona toward statehood. Hunt would become the state's first governor.

How Arizona became a state on Valentine's Day

Listen to Valley 101 on your favorite podcast app or stream the full episode below to learn more about Arizona statehood.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When did Arizona become a state?