Did anyone win Powerball? Here are the winning numbers for Saturday, April 6

Powerball winning numbers for April 6

The winning numbers from the 10 p.m. CT drawing on April 6 are: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69, Powerball: 9.

Powerplay multiplier: 3X

Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

One solitary lucky winning ticket that matched all the numbers and the Powerball was sold in Oregon. There were no $2 million winners.

That lucky winner can take home a $1.326 billion grand prize or $621 million if they opt for the cash value.

It was the fourth highest Powerball jackpot in history and the eighth highest lottery winner, when you count Mega Millions.

There were seven $1 million winners. Those states included: Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming.

Nobody from Mississippi won a million dollars or more.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week - Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m.

How to play Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you a computer generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

Where to purchase lottery tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, casinos and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

How can I watch Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing is broadcast live on the lottery website at 9:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. You can watch the drawing by clicking here.

Lump sum or annuity?

The major lotteries in the United States offer two jackpot payout options: annuity and cash.

The annuity option is paid out over time. There is an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments after that, increasing by 5% each year.

The cash option is significantly lower than the advertised jackpot, but it is paid in a lump sum. You don't have to wait decades for all the money.

Can I win jackpot and remain anonymous?

Laws in 18 states allow lottery winners to collect prizes anonymously. In other states, a winner's name and hometown are a matter of public record. Check with your state lottery for more information.

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Powerball 4/6/2024