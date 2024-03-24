Did anyone win the Powerball lottery on Saturday, March 23?

And here it grows again.

After another night of no winning Powerball ticket for the jackpot, it has ballooned to an estimated $800 million after Saturday night's drawing, according to powerball.com. The estimated cash value for a pot this size? $384.8 million.

Powerball winning numbers for March 23

The winning numbers for Saturday, March 23 are: 6, 23, 25, 34, 51. The Powerball was 3. The Power Play was 2X.

Who won the Powerball?

In addition to no jackpot winners, there were also no Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners. There were Match 5 $1 million winners in California, Florida, Indiana, Texas and Washington from Saturday's drawing, according to the lottery.

Nobody in Mississippi won a million dollars or more.

Did anyone win Mega Millions? Did anyone win the Mega Millions prize on Friday, March 22?

How to play Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you computer-generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Powerball 3/23/24 lottery drawing