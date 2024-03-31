Did anyone win Powerball? Check winning numbers

The Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to a whopping $975 million after there were no winners in Saturday's drawing.

Here are the winning numbers for the Saturday, March 30 drawing:

Powerball winning numbers for March 30

The winning numbers from the 10 p.m. CT drawing on March 30 are: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52, Powerball: 23.

Powerplay multiplier: 3X

Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

No one won the Powerball jackpot in the March 30 drawing, and there were no $2million Match 5 + Power Play winners, either. There were four $1 million winners, in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

None were from Mississippi.

How to play Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you a computer generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

When is Powerball drawing?

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

Where to purchase lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, casinos and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Powerball 3/30/24 winning numbers