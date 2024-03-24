Did anyone win the Mega Millions prize on Friday, March 22?

No one won the Mega Millions drawing on Friday. The jackpot grew to $1.1 billion.

The jackpot sat at an estimated $977 million entering Friday's drawing after no one won Tuesday's drawing, still the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.

With the estimated cash value rising to $1.1 billion, it is now the fifth biggest ever. The cash option is $525.8 million, according to the lottery.

What are the winning numbers?

The winning numbers for Friday, March 22 are: 3, 8, 31, 35, 44. The Mega Ball was 16 and the Megaplier was 3X.

When are the Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. CT.

The next drawing is Tuesday, March 26.

What were the last Mega Millions winning numbers?

While there were no overall jackpot winners from Friday's drawing, there were Match 5 $1 million winners in California, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas. None were in Mississippi.

There was a Match 5 plus Megaplier winner in Virginia.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

How to play the Mega Millions

Tickets to Mega Millions cost $2 per play. There are nine total ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Choose Easy Pick or Quick Pick to have the terminal randomly pick numbers for you. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in the drawing.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1 which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five. The Megapiler is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

What are the largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

Here are the six largest Mega Millions jackpots ever won, according to the lottery:

$1.602 billion from one winning ticket in Florida in August 2023 $1.537 billion from one winning ticket in October 2018 in South Carolina $1.35 billion from one winning ticket in January 2023 in Maine $1.34 billion from one winning ticket in July 2022 in Illinois Current jackpot: $1.1 million $1.050 billion from one winning ticket in January 2021 in Michigan

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mega Millions 3/22/24 winning numbers