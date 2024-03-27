Did anyone win the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday? Here's where

The more than a $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot went to a lucky ticket holder in New Jersey Tuesday night. And while only one ticket hit the grand prize, there were also some other lucky winners who were close.

The jackpot, worth $1.13 billion, is the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history and fifth highest Mega Millions win overall. The latest New Jersey winning ticket has a cash value of $537.5 million.

Along with a jackpot winner, there were also several other newly minted millionaires after Tuesday night's drawing. Twelve tickets hit for $1 million, and another ticket hit for $2 million.

Take a look at the winning numbers for the Tuesday, March 26, lottery drawing and when the next big lottery game is.

Mega Millions numbers Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Tuesday night's winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, and the Mega Ball was 4. The Megaplier was 2X.

Did someone win the Mega Millions jackpot 3/26/24?

In the March 26 drawing, there were a total of 3,693,854 winning tickets sold, including the lucky ticket holder in New Jersey that matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

Along with the New Jersey winner, 12 tickets purchased in Florida (two), Georgia (two), New York (two), California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio all hit for $1 million.

One ticket sold in New York was a $2 million winner when it matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball and added the Megaplier.

Who won Mega Millions?

No person or trust has been named as who has won the Mega Millions jackpot and we may never know.

New Jersey is one of the states were a person can remain anonymous if they win a lotter prize. Here's where else.

How much is the Mega Millions jackpot?

After Tuesday night's drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot is now back down to an estimated $20 million with a $9.5 million cash option.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing is set for Friday at 10 p.m. CT/11 p.m. ET.

When was the last Mega Millions, Powerball $1 billion jackpot?

It has been seven months since the Mega Millions jackpot hit $1 billion and six months for the Powerball jackpot.

The last Powerball jackpot over $1 billion was won on Oct. 11, 2023. The winning ticket was sold in California and the prize was $1.765 billion. For Mega Millions, it was a $1.58 billion ticket sold in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

It is tonight.

The Powerball jackpot drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The current jackpot teeters on the brink of the $1 billion mark, and sits at an estimate $865 million with a $416.1 million cash value.

Top 10 all time Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.1 billion, Mega Millions — March 26, 2024; New Jersey. $1.08 billion, Powerball — July 19, 2023; California. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers for Tuesday. Did someone win?