'He did it, absolutely': Trial begins for Green Bay man accused of stabbing to death girlfriend, her best friend

GREEN BAY – Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of a Green Bay man accused of a double homicide for the stabbing of his girlfriend and her friend in early 2023.

Richard Sotka, 58, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, one count of domestic abuse, three counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and criminal damage to property, a misdemeanor.

At the time of the incident, which took place overnight between Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, 2023, Sotka was out on bond for separate charges in Oconto County related to battery domestic abuse and disorderly conduct domestic abuse, bail jumping, stalking, disorderly conduct and violating a restraining order. Those charges, filed between summer 2021 and early 2022, had not yet gone to trial before the two women, Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue, were killed.

Brown County Circuit Court Judge Beau Liegeois delivered jury instructions before opening arguments. The eight-day trial is not about determining if Sotka killed Cegelski and O'Connor, but whether their deaths were intentional, which is something both Liegeois and defense attorney Kirk Bowden Obear emphasized Wednesday morning.

Sotka has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the Oconto County case. Instead he said the woman in question had been cheating on him, a detail the defense attorneys said was irrelevant but Liegeois allowed, given the various factors of this case.

"I'm guilty of killing these girls, but I'm not guilty of what they said I did in Oconto County," Sotka said during a police interview in 2023, according to a criminal complaint.

Brown County District Attorney's Office lays out its case

In his opening statement, Brown County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Steuck framed the double homicide as a complete story, with a beginning, middle and end. But unlike mystery novels, gnarled by plot twists and secret villains, Steuck argued this is a "straightforward and simple" story.

"This is a story of someone snapping, getting angry, getting upset, snapping and losing control, and when he did that, he killed two people," Steuck said.

And this story, like many, has a prologue, Steuck said. He described Cegelski as a hairdresser and homeowner of a duplex in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane, where Green Bay and Bellevue merge. Cegelski lived in one of the apartments of the duplex and her adult daughter Paige in the other. Whenever Paige went out, she dropped off her dog, a Shar-Pei named Piper.

According to Steuck: Paige had gone out the Saturday evening of Jan. 28, 2023, and left Piper with her mother. When she woke up the next morning, Piper was back in her house and she didn't think much of it. She planned brunch with a friend and when she went to drop off Piper with Cegelski, she opened the door to a brutal murder scene: O’Connor facedown, dead and naked from the waist down in the living room, a butcher knife lodged in her neck.

Green Bay Police Department officers would later find Cegelski dead in the kitchen, from fatal knife wounds to the head and throat. They'd find bloody footprints climbing up the stairs but not down.

Autopsy records would confirm that these deaths were caused by a sharp object. The autopsy also noted Cegelski had a broken nose.

"Together, these wounds show that this was an intentional act, that these were not on accident," Steuck said. "These are brutal injuries. These injuries all show that whoever did, in this case the state's alleging Mr. Sotka, did these with one purpose and the purpose was to kill."

The night in question

Steuck described the evening of Jan. 28, 2023, as a night of heavy drinking. Cegelski and O'Connor, who Steuck said were best friends, had been drinking at Cegelski's home. Sotka was also at the house drinking.

As the evening wore on, an argument between Sotka and O'Connor ensued, Cegelski got involved and told him he needed to leave her house. Sotka would later tell Green Bay Police Department Detective Kevin Kempf he "just snapped" and stabbed to death both women.

Sotka claimed in the police report that Cegelski and O'Connor were engaging in sexual activities with each other, which filled him with rage and further humiliated him. Sotka said he'd just moved in under the assumption that he and Cegelski were in an exclusive relationship.

His world, he told Kempf, was crumbling down around him: his Oconto County cases, business issues and now his new girlfriend telling him to leave her house.

After killing the two women, Sotka showered on the second floor, hopped in a white GMC truck on loan from his boss and started driving south toward Appleton. Because he was released from custody on bond, with the condition that he not commit any new crimes, he wore a GPS bracelet using ADL Monitoring services. At some point in his drive, he cut off the GPS monitoring device and threw it from the window. It last pinged on the exit from Interstate 41 southbound and the Freedom Road off-ramp.

Police continued to track Sotka based on the GMC's OnStar, a vehicle tracking device with GPS services, information that Sotka's boss, the vehicle's owner, provided. The truck, police learned, was traveling fast toward Arkansas. When he was pulled over, Sotka had a passport on him and $4,000 in cash. He stayed in Arkansas police custody until Green Bay Police officers arrived to interview him, at which point he was extradited back to Green Bay.

Steuck said this is not the first time Sotka "snapped" at a woman in a domestic abuse case. Nearly 20 years ago, Sotka "snapped in a similar way" with a woman with whom he was in a relationship. Sotka told police he'd broken the woman's leg, fractured her skull and knocked out several teeth, according to the criminal complaint.

That victim, from Marinette County, is scheduled to testify during this trial.

"This is not a case where we need to search for who killed Rhonda and Paula. We're not searching for who that villain could be. There's no shocking twist. This is a simple, straightforward story. Mr. Sotka killed Rhonda and Paula," Steuck said. "You'll see there's no doubt that Sotka intentionally and brutally killed these two women. The only difficult part of this case is when you see these photos and what the women suffered."

Defense attorney says Sotka did it, but questions whether it was intentional

Defense attorney Obear followed Steuck's opening statement by stating plainly that Sotka isn't being tried for killing the women, but his intentions to murder them.

"He did it, absolutely," Obear said. "We are not going to argue that he did not commit the crimes … virtually all those facts are not in dispute."

But what is in dispute, Obear said, is whether Sotka acted with the intention to murder the two women. In order to sustain the verdict of the two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, the jury must determine Sotka committed these acts with the intent to kill. The burden of proof, in other words, is the state's alone.

As an example, Obear offered a scenario with clear intent: a person who shoots another person in the face with a gun.

"There's really no reasonable expectation that that wouldn't result in death. So that's why we have that provision," Obear said.

Obear urged the jury to consider the evidence without being "swayed by passion and prejudice."

If convicted, Sotka may face two life sentences. Sotka still hasn't been tried for his previous charges.

And since being charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, Sotka landed another accusation of assaulting a prison guard in November 2023 after a prison guard confiscated items Sotka wasn't supposed to have in his jail cell.

Initial court appearances for battery by prisoners, also a felony, will take place April 3.

