Dickinson Police apprehend suspect involved in high-speed chase

Apr. 8—DICKINSON — According to the Dickinson Police Department and several on scene eyewitnesses, a high-speed chase in Dickinson on Monday afternoon began around 3:25 p.m., when an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the 2100 block of 6th Avenue West in connection with a string of overnight burglaries in the Dickinson area at Rose's Cafe, the Ukrainian Cultural Institute and an unammed mechanic shop. The driver ignored attempts and began to flee at a high rate of speed southbound.

George Ross Hanna, 33, of Dickinson, evaded a police blockade set-up at the 3rd Avenue on-ramp for I-94 by turning prior to the on-ramp and driving through the Astoria hotel's parking lot. According to eye witnesses the vehicle then accelerated at a high rate of speed and crashed through a perimeter fence, continuing down an embankment toward the interstate.

The white GMC Sierra pickup became lodged in the damp and muddy ditch near the interstate, leading to a 30-minute standoff with law enforcement officers on the felony traffic stop.

Once the vehicle was immobile, multiple Dickinson Police Department and Stark County Sheriff's Office personnel surrounding the area. The vehicle's dark window tint prohibited officers from seeing inside the pickup, according to a statement by DPD. Out of an abundance of caution, officers remained at a distance and eventually made contact with the driver by phone.

After a brief negotiation, the driver exited the vehicle and was placed into custody without incident.

Hanna was transported to St. Alexius Hospital in Dickinson for medical clearance before being taken into custody of the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center where he is facing charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude an Officer and Reckless Driving.

Police say that the burglary cases remain an active investigation at this time and additional charges may be added or amended as the investigation progresses.