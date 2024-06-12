Dickinson and NDDOT confirm need for traffic signals at critical Hwy 22 intersections

Jun. 12—DICKINSON — The City of Dickinson, in collaboration with the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), has confirmed the need to retain traffic signals at key intersections of Highway 22, following a second round of traffic counts and warrant analysis. This decision is part of a larger initiative to replace nearly 50-year-old traffic signals along Highway 22, aiming to improve traffic flow and safety in the area.

Rob Rayhorn, NDDOT Dickinson District Engineer, and Josh Skluzacek, Engineering & Community Development Director for the City of Dickinson, acknowledged the contributions of key stakeholders, including Dickinson Public Schools and Trinity Catholic Schools, for their engagement throughout the project's progression.

Several changes will be made to the signal lights and traffic control measures along ND 22. At the intersection with Broadway, the current signal is deemed unnecessary and will be removed, with stop signs set to be installed for east-west traffic on Broadway. Similarly, at the intersection of ND 22 and 4th Street, the signal will be removed, and stop signs will be placed for east-west traffic on 4th Street. Meanwhile, the intersections of ND 22 with 2nd Street, 3rd Street and 9th Street have signals that are warranted and will be replaced without any alterations to the existing striping or on-street parking.

These changes aim to streamline traffic flow and enhance safety at these intersections.

This project is part of a broader initiative to upgrade nearly 50-year-old traffic signals on Highway 22, spanning from Broadway to 9th Street West, addressing signals that have surpassed their average life expectancy of 30 years.

The collaborative effort between NDDOT and the City of Dickinson seeks to replace outdated traffic signals to meet current safety standards and improve operational efficiency. The decision to move forward with these upgrades followed a

public input meeting

held on February 15th, where community feedback was carefully considered.

Following the public meeting, additional traffic studies and pedestrian counts were conducted, particularly focusing on 3rd Street West near Berg Elementary School. The analysis revealed a significant increase in pedestrian activity, justifying the need for a traffic signal at this location.

By the end of June, the city and NDDOT will deactivate the traffic signal at Broadway, install stop signs for east-west approaches, and conduct a 90-day test to observe the intersection's performance without a signal.

For ongoing updates and detailed project information, residents are encouraged to refer to the public information update document provided by the city. Residents with questions or seeking further information can visit the City of Dickinson's official website at www.dickinsongov.com or follow the city's updates on their official Facebook page.