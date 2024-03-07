Dickinson High's Peer to Peer Program fosters lifelong bonds

Mar. 6—DICKINSON — Dickinson High School's Peer to Peer program has been a cornerstone of inclusivity and skill development for six years, boasting a total of 28 students split evenly between mentors and mentees. Designed to nurture leadership skills in mentors and enhance social abilities in mentees, the program has proven to be a transformative experience for all involved.

"I teach the Mentor students different leadership skills," says Melanie Steffan, the teacher of the Peer to Peer class, "I teach the students in the mentor class different ways that you deal with people with mental disabilities and how to promote inclusion."

Under the guidance of Melanie Steffan and Trevor Conrad, students in the mentor track receive instruction on various leadership skills, while mentees focus on social skills. The curriculum spans two levels, with students required to complete Peer to Peer I before progressing to Peer to Peer II, typically reserved for juniors and above.

The program emphasizes practical application, with students spending a minimum of 40 hours outside of school engaged in activities that promote social interaction and leadership development.

Reflecting on his experience, Owner Bittner spoke about the program's impact on hmi personally.

"The program has helped me understand more about Tommy," he said. "The program has benefitted me with what I feel is a lifelong best friend."

His mentee, Thomas Peters, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the strong bond they've formed through the program.

"Owen and I spend a lot of time together and are really good friends," he said. "I know that one day I will look back on the true friendship I formed with him and be happy to say that it started here and now."

Steffan highlighted the program's commitment to broadening students' horizons, noting plans for an upcoming trip to Arizona. Such excursions provide invaluable opportunities for students to showcase their skills in a variety of social settings, preparing them for life beyond high school.

"Whether or not the students pursue a career in special education, this program is helping bridge the gap between those with and without special needs, fostering a sense of inclusivity for those involved," concluded Steffan.

Ultimately, the Peer to Peer program seeks to serve as a bridge between individuals with and without special needs, fostering inclusivity and understanding. Whether students pursue careers in special education or not, the lessons learned and bonds formed through the program leave a lasting impact, shaping compassionate and empathetic individuals prepared to navigate a diverse world.