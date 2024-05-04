Michael Smerconish removed as Dickinson College’s commencement speaker

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – National radio and television host Michael Smerconish has been replaced as a commencement speaker at Dickinson College.

This is according to the school’s president John Jones.

The decision comes after the college-run newspaper published an opinion piece saying the class of 2023-24 deserved a better speaker than Smerconish because of previous statements he made about Arab Americans and Muslims.

This also comes amid pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

“It has become clear that our selected speaker, Michael Smerconish, faced overwhelming opposition from our faculty and students, particularly after recent comments he made,” said Jones. “As a result, with the support of our Board of Trustees, I have decided to rescind the honorary degree and invitation to speak at Commencement.”

It’s not clear who will replace Smerconish, who was also scheduled to receive an honorary Doctor of Public Affairs degree.

A Pennsylvania native, Smerconish hosts a daily, nationally syndicated radio show on SiriusXM’s POTUS channel and a Saturday morning show on CNN.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.