Dickey baffles Nationals, then talks possible retirement

ATLANTA (AP) — R.A. Dickey isn't sure he'll be back with Atlanta in 2018, or even still pitching in the majors, so he took a minute to savor what he said could be the final home start of his career.

The 42-year-old's knuckleball cooperated for a memorable night.

Dickey frustrated Washington with his knuckler for eight innings, Ozzie Albies had three hits and the Braves beat the Nationals 3-2 on Thursday night.

"I'd be lying to say I didn't have some emotions about it," Dickey said. "This could be my last start ever at a home venue. But we're going to make that decision at the end of the season and see how I feel and what goes on there."

Dickey (10-10) gave up two runs, four hits and no walks. He made a strong case that the Braves should pick up his $8 million club option for 2018, but Dickey must first decide to extend his career.

"I certainly feel I have a lot more in me, yes," Dickey said.

"If I did not continue to play, it would be because our family decided it wasn't the best thing. I've dragged my kids all over the world playing baseball for 21 years. You know, there comes a time they deserve their dad to be around."

The win gave Dickey six straight seasons with double-digit wins. The streak began in 2012 when he was 20-6 and won the National League Cy Young Award with the Mets.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he liked the matchup of Dickey against the Nationals.

"With that pitch, he can neutralize the best-hitting team in the National League," Snitker said. "He was really good and efficient."

After Ryan Zimmerman's leadoff homer in the second inning, Dickey gave up only one hit — a two-out single by Trea Turner in the third — over the next five innings. Turner was picked off first base.

Zimmerman set a career high with his 34th homer, his fourth off Dickey this season.

The Braves scored two runs in the fourth off Tanner Roark (13-10). Albies singled, moved to third on catcher Matt Wieters' wild pickoff attempt and scored the go-ahead run on Freddie Freeman's fly ball to deep left field. Nick Markakis doubled past Zimmerman at first base and scored on Johan Camargo's single up the middle .

The Nationals trimmed the Braves' lead to one in the eighth. Anthony Rendon doubled to left field and scored on Wieters' two-out single.

