Diane Mullins ousts incumbent Rep. Sara Carruthers

Hamilton pastor Diane Mullins beat incumbent Rep. Sara Carruthers in Tuesday's Republican primary.

Mullins won with 53% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Butler County Board of Elections. District 47 includes Hamilton and the northern part of Butler County.

Mullins has referenced antisemitic conspiracy theories in her sermons at Calvary Church and told her congregation not to read or watch secular news.

She also implied that a communist cell was responsible for placing sculptures in the city of Hamilton and falsely claimed that the sculptures are taxpayer-funded.

Carruthers has been in office since 2019. She and 21 other Republicans voted with Democrats to elect Republican Jason Stephens as Speaker of the House in 2023, prompting a rebuke from the Ohio Republican Party.

The Butler County Republican Party endorsed Mullins. Chair Todd Hall said Carruthers did not apply for the endorsement and the decisions she made in the speaker vote disappointed several committee members.

Erin Glynn is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

