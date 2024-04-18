Diamonds gentlemen’s club unshaken by shooting — ‘We’re definitely open’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile men’s club that usually focuses on entertaining clients instead had to fill out police reports after a Tuesday shooting, but that hasn’t affected business, News 5 has learned.

UPDATE: Amber Alert: Montgomery police seek 13-year-old accused of abducting 5-year-old

Officers responded to Diamonds Men’s Club, 4664 Airport Blvd., Tuesday just before 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Shooting death at Mobile apartment considered self-defense, man arrested in alleged burglary

Mobile police said someone the employees knew fired shots toward the building and a car, and no one was injured.

News 5 contacted Diamonds after the shooting. The voicemail inbox was full, but we were able to reach them on Facebook.

The strip club assured customers that the business will remain open during regular hours: 2 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekends.

The shooting has not changed that.

“We are definitely open,” the club said in a statement to News 5.

In fact, a spokesperson said, they “Will put the marines in there before I consider closing because of one dunce.”

So, what does this mean for the case of the shooting?

News 5 reached out to the Mobile Police Department for an update, but there’s nothing new to report, an MPD spokesperson said.

Country music legend Randy Travis coming to Pensacola

“At this time there have been no arrests or updates on this case,” they said.

“We’ll let you know if something changes.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.