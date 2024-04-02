Diamonds, chocolate and massage chairs: These 6 businesses are coming to Roseville mall

At least six businesses are moving into one of the Sacramento area’s most popular indoor malls — and they’re offering everything from Swiss chocolate to diamonds.

Amour Vert, Free People, Gorjana, Rothy’s, Laderach Chocolatier Suisse and Massage Chairs and More all plan to open locations at Roseville’s Westfield Galleria, according to Marketing Director Jennifer Crowley.

One shop is opening its doors at the shopping center at 1151 Galleria Blvd. as soon as Friday.

Here’s when the storefronts are slated to open and what to expect from each:

Free People

Popular clothing brand Free People will open a 2,800-square-foot storefront at the Galleria this sping.

The store will be the contemporary fashion brand’s first location in the Sacramento area.

Founded in the 1970s, Free People describes itself as a “specialty lifestyle brand” that specializes in “bohemian fashion and one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories, shoes and beauty (products).”

The retail chain sells products ranging from dresses, rompers and handbags to fragrances, candles and moisturizers.

Free People has more than 200 stores worldwide.

It currently has 36 stores in California, including locations in Napa, Walnut Creek, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Palo Alto and Santa Clara.

An artist’s rendering shows the interior of the new Gorjana store at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville, which is set to open on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Gorjana

Gorjana jewelry brand is slated to open Friday after more than a week of delays.

The 1,250-square-foot space was originally expected to open on March 27, The Sacramento Bee reported previously.

Laguna Beach-based Gorjana offers gold jewelry stamped with diamonds, opals, sapphires and more, according to the mall’s website.

“Our journey began almost 20 years ago and has been marked by passion, drive and a whole lot of faith,” the California jewelry retailer wrote on its website to customers.

The Roseville location will join a collection of stores in California, including locations San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Santa Rosa, Corte Madera, Pal Alto, San Jose and Carmel.

Gorjana offers a variety of necklaces. The Laguna Beach-based company is opening a new store at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Laderach Chocolatier Suisse

Laderach Chocolatier Suisse will turn on its registers this summer in Roseville.

Advertised as the “largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland,” the company offers customers more than 100 varieties of sweet treats, according to the family-owned business.

The chain’s first location in the Sacramento area will feature 900 square feet of chocolate items, including truffles and pecan pralines.

Laderach Chocolatier Suisse has more than 200 sites worldwide.

It currently has nine stores in California, including locations in Santa Clara, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Massage Chairs and More

Massage Chairs and More will open its first Sacramento-area location in the summer.

The 800-square-foot space will feature high-end massage chairs as well as recliners, ergonomic mattresses and Scandinavian chairs, Westfield Galleria stated.

“All of our products’ choreographies are designed by well-known and highly regarded massage experts,” Massage Chairs and More wrote on its website.

“Our products are designed to make precise movements that apply sophisticated choreographies at an optimum level,” the retailer added.

Massage Chairs and More currently has four locations, including Santa Clara, Walnut Creek, San Mateo and Corte Madera.

Rothy’s

San Francisco-based Rothy’s sells sustainable fashion items for women, men and children.

The California clothing retailer’s storefront will open another location in the spring.

The 1,400-square-foot space will feature shoes and bags made using recycled plastic water bottles, Westfield Galleria wrote on its website.

Rothy’s has 18 stores across the country.

It currently has five locations in California, including shops in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Santa Clara.

Amour Vert

Amour Vert is moving into the mall this year, The Bee reported previously.

The women’s fashion retailer specializes in sustainable clothes, shoes and accessories.

“We believe passionately in a sustainable future through our commitment to artisan-made elements, responsible supply chains, pure and low-impact materials, conscious packaging and circularity,” Amour Vert wrote on its website.

The Roseville site will join a list of eight locations across the country, including one site in Chicago and the remainder in California.

