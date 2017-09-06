Diamondbacks beat Dodgers 3-1 in 10 for 12th straight win

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Greinke winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Drury hit a grounder to third base that scored the go-ahead runs when Justin Turner's throw home got away, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their 12th consecutive victory, tying a franchise record.

Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez (3-4) issued consecutive walks to open the 10th, drawing boos for the second night in a row after he gave up four straight hits that led to four runs in a 13-0 loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Baez retired J.D. Martinez, who tied a major league record with four home runs Monday, on a broken-bat groundout that left runners at second and third.

Drury grounded to Turner just inside the third base line, and he fired home to catcher Yasmani Grandal. The throw appeared to ricochet off pinch-runner Chris Hermann and then Grandal's shoulder before bouncing away. Hermann and A.J. Pollock scored, Drury was safe at second and Grandal was charged with an error.