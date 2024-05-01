Dial Dalfred: Woman still in a battle for her home after three years

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In this weeks Dial Dalfred report, we’re continuing coverage on a story we brought you three years ago.

Kim Guillot has been in a battle for her own home, and with the trial is now complete, we await the judge’s decision.

In 2021, we met Guillot, who almost lost her home of 25 years because of a clerical error. The City of Carencro cut the grass on Guillot’s vacant lot on Kate Road, and billed her for it; which is not out of the ordinary. But what is strange, is that her home on Roger Road in Scott is the property that has the lien.

“They ended up removing my homestead exemption in my residence in Scott. My property is in Carencro, homestead exemption was removed, taxes were created on my residence in Scott,” said Guillot.

In 2015, Carencro officials sent Guillot and her ex-husband a notice that a lien had been placed on the property after city workers cut her grass. A lien Guillot tells us she wasn’t aware of until July of 2018 when she returned home to an eviction notice on her door.

A statement we obtained from the acquisition company, P&G Real Estate, regarding the issue reads:

“P&G didn’t put the lien on the property. P&G purchased the rights to the property at a valid tax sale. The tax deed purchased at the sheriff sale is valid and uncontested. Ms. Guillot chose not to address the tax assessment, tax bill, tax deed, or redeem the property in the times allotted for by law. Had she paid her property tax on the Kate Road property in the last decade the assessment for the grass lien never would have been put on her other property as allowed by law. La RS 47:337.65.”

We spoke over the phone with attorney Lance Beal, who is representing Guillot in the fight for her home.

“It’s been a dark cloud hanging over her head for the last three years. I’m proud of her, she has been as strong as she can and I know she’s ready to get some type of formality and conclusion on this matter,” said Beal.

I-49 Lafayette Connector Project offers city control over Evangeline Thruway

We did talk with Guillot but she was too emotional speak on camera. With all of the evidence presented, it may be about a month before we have the judges ruling.

If there’s an ongoing issue in your neighborhood or community or there’s a story you’d like me to investigate, send me an email at dialdalfred@klfy.com.

